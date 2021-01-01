“The investigator of the investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kurgan Region charged four group members with committing fraud against individual entrepreneurs and legal entities.

The criminal scheme was revealed by the IT-crime Division of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kurgan Region in October last year.

It was preliminarily established that the offenders called the victims and introduced themselves as employees of the construction departments of different regions. Having entered into the trust, they offered a single participation in the tender for the conclusion of a state or municipal contract for repair and construction work. Allegedly, as a guarantee measure it was necessary to purchase the so-called certificate of anti-corruption management worth about 30,000 rubles in organizations controlled by the group. In fact, they could not influence the results of the tenders. After receiving the money, the accomplices stopped communicating.

Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kurgan Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Defendants - employees of various private companies were detained at their residence addresses. Currently, with respect to them a preventive measure has been selected in the form of recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct.

The investigators have reason to believe that the suspects may be involved in a number of similar unlawful acts. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.