Police precinct officers of the Police Division No. 24 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Togliatti revealed a fact of fictitious registration of foreigners.

According to the police data, an unemployed local resident born in 1978 illegally registered 40 foreign citizens at the place of his own registration and residence in an apartment of a building on the Lesnaya Street, having no intentions to provide them with living quarters in the future.

The suspect was timely and repeatedly warned by the police about responsibility in case of violation of the migration law, but still committed the offense.

The man confessed to the illegal act and explained that he had received for the service a monetary reward of more than 20,000 rubles.

The Inquiry unit of Police Division No. 24 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Togliatti instituted a criminal case against the suspect on features of a crime under Article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fictitious registration of a foreign citizen or stateless person at the place of stay in the Russian Federation”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 3 years.

Police officers ask citizens to report all violations of migration laws to the nearest police division or by calling 112.