Officers of the Division for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kolomensky Urban District as a result of operational search activities, near a bus stop on the Oktyabrskoy Revolutsii Street detained a 40-year-old local resident, suspected of attempted sale of drugs.

As a result of a personal search of the offender there were found and seized bundles with a powdery substance of light color. According to the results of a chemical study, it was found that the seized substance was a narcotic - methedrone with a total mass of over 4 kilograms. During a search of the detainee's place of work in the basement of the store, the police seized another 300 grams of a similar substance.

As a result of further measures, the operatives identified and detained the 24-year-old female accomplice of the offender at her place of residence. In her apartment, police found and seized more than 240 grams of mephedrone.

According to preliminary information, the offenders purchased through the Internet large batches of drugs, packaged them and sold them through caches in the Urban District of Kolomna.

In total, about 5 kilograms of drugs have been removed from illicit trafficking.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kolomensky Urban District instituted a criminal case against the detainees on the grounds of a crime under Article 30 and Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Placement to custody was selected by the Kolomensky City Court as the preventive measure for the suspects.