On April 6, 2021, during the service shift, personnel of the consolidated detachment serving at the “Chapurnikovsky” border post in the Svetloyarsky District, as part of a planned inspection, stopped five taxis driving from the Moscow Region.

During the inspection it was found that the passengers travelling by them - 18 citizens of the Republic of Uzbekistan, were illegally staying in the territory of the Russian Federation.

The foreigners were delivered to the MIA of Russia Division for the Svetloyarsky District, where administrative materials were drawn up against them under Article 18.8 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation “Violation by a foreign national or stateless person of the rules of entry into the Russian Federation or the regime of stay (residence) in the Russian Federation”. The collected materials have been sent to court for consideration on the merits.

According to the foreign nationals interviewed, all of them were travelling to the Chechen Republic to work in greenhouse farms.