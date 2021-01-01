“Officers of the ES&CC Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Sakhalin Region, together with colleagues from the city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk suppressed the activities of three groups, whose members were suspected of acquiring and marketing biological resources, knowingly obtained by criminal methods.

According to available information, three autonomous groups were involved in the illegal activities. Each was headed by its leader, who oversaw the purchase of goods, their temporary storage and sale.

The offenders bought batches of Kamchatka crab, caught in violation of the fishing regulations approved in the region. Then the crabs were transported to specially equipped workshops located in back rooms of private households. Bio-resources were stored live in order to preserve the quality and sell them mainly to catering companies. In addition, the goods were sold in retail outlets in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk.

Also, to attract more customers, the defendants actively used social networks and messengers. They disseminated information about the conditions of delivery of finished products or the procedure of their self-delivery.

For the purpose of ensuring secrecy, the suspects communicated with each other mainly in closed groups in messengers, as well as periodically changed the location of sites for overloading and storing of illegally extracted bio-resources.

As a result of operational search actions held simultaneously in several districts of the city, the police with the participation of the Rosgvardia detained twelve suspects, including organizers, sellers, deliverymen and packers.

During the searches, more than two tons of products were seized, including live crabs, their meat and phalanxes, as well as crab pate. According to the preliminary estimates, the damage inflicted to the state exceeded a million rubles.

The Investigative department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 175 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Currently, with respect to all the suspects a preventive measure has been selected in the form of recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.