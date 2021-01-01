“Officers of the Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia together with colleagues from the ES&CC Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow suppressed the illegal activities of an organized criminal group.

It has been established that no later than 2017, in the city of Moscow, the offenders created a limited liability company, which operated under the guise of a brokerage. On its behalf, client agreements were made to provide a service of trading operations in the foreign exchange market.

Employees of the company through direct phone calls, as well as advertisements posted on the Internet, spread false information about the possibility of generating income in the investment market. They attracted customers, promising super profits from operations. In fact, the company did not engage in investment activities, the received assets were transferred to controlled accounts, and then stolen.

During the searches conducted at the addresses of the company's managers, there were found customer bases, receipts confirming the receipt of money, as well as a memo on actions to evade criminal responsibility for the committed crime. In addition, seals with the name of the new company, which the defendants planned to create in order to extract illegal income of about 100,000 dollars a week, were seized.

Investigation Department in the Southern Administrative District of the GA for Investigation for Moscow of the Investigative Committee of Russia instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part four of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Two alleged organizers of the illegal activities have been taken to custody,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.