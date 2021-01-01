“Investigators of the MIA of Russia Investigative Department and operatives of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption detained a former CEO of a construction company on suspicion of theft of budget funds in a particularly large amount.

It was established that in 2015 a contract was signed with the commercial structure headed by him for the construction of warehouse facilities built for the benefit of one of the state customers in the Kamchatka Territory. An advance of more than 700 million rubles was transferred to the organization's current account.

However, the contractor did not fulfill its obligations and did not perform the construction and installation work. The money received was stolen by depositing it to settlement accounts of third-party companies.

During the investigation of the criminal case, officers of the Investigative Department of the Russian MIA, together with officers of the MIA of Russian Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption, MIA of Russian GA for the city of Moscow, MIA of Russian GA for the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, supported by Rosgvardia fighters, conducted 19 searches in the territory of three constituent entities of the Russian Federation. Financial and economic documents, communication means, computer equipment, electronic information carriers of evidentiary value for the criminal case have been found and seized.

The former CEO of the construction company has been charged with fraud on a particularly large scale, committed with the misuse of power. The Tverskoy District Court of Moscow determined him a preventive measure in the form of house arrest.

Currently, operative investigative steps are being taken to establish the identity and detain all the possible participants in the unlawful activity,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.