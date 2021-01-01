In the course of operational search activities, officers of the Drug Control Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Arkhangelsk Region, with the power support by the Special Force detachment “Grom” in the Isakagorsky District of Arkhangelsk, detained suspects of attempted illegal sale of drugs on a particularly large scale - a 30-year-old man and his 27-year-old female companion.

During the search of the suspects' personal belongings, the operatives found more than ten bundles of white powdery substance. An examination carried out by specialists of the Forensic Center of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Arkhangelsk Region confirmed that the seized substance was a synthetic drug with a total weight of more than two kilograms.

According to the data available, the detainees brought the banned substances from the Moscow Region and intended to sell them through caches made in the city of Arkhangelsk.

Previously, the man was repeatedly tried for committing property crimes, the woman was not prosecuted. Both are unemployed.

Placement to custody has been selected as the preventive measure against the suspects.

The Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Arkhangelsk Region initiated a criminal case on the offense stipulated by part 3 of Article 30, part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code.

The investigation is on-going.