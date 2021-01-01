Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation - Chief of the Investigative Department of the Russian MIA Major-General of Justice Sergey Lebedev met with students of the graduate year of the specialized university.

On April 5, on the eve of the Day of the Establishment of the Preliminary Investigation Bodies in the Russian MIA, at the Institute of Training of Officers for the Preliminary Investigation of the MIA of Russia Moscow University named in honor of V.Y. Kikot there was held a meeting of the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation - the Chief of the Investigative Department of the Russian MIA, Major-General of Justice Sergey Lebedev, with the students of the graduation years. The event was also attended by Deputy Chief of the Investigative Department of the Russian MIA Major-General of Justice Aleksandr Vokhmyanin, Deputy Chief of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow - Chief of the GA for Investigation Major-General of Justice Natalia Agafieva, Head of the Moscow University of the Russian MIA named in honor of V.Y. Kikot, Lieutenant General of the Police Igor Kalinichenko, his deputies, chiefs and professors of the university departments.

During the meeting, Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation - Chief of the Investigative Department of the Russian MIA Major-General of the Justice Sergey Lebedev presented grateful letters and valuable gifts to distinguished staff and cadets.

After the meeting, a photo exhibition dedicated to the history, formation and development of the preliminary investigation bodies in the Russian MIA system was opened. The solemn ceremony was held by Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation - Chief of the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Major-General of the Justice Sergey Lebedev and Chief of the MIA of Russia Moscow University named after V.Y. Kikot, Lieutenant General of the Police Igor Kalinichenko.

It was noted that the exhibition of photographic materials reflects the main milestones of the history of the preliminary investigation bodies in the system of the Russian MIA. “A visual illustration of different periods will allow cadets and listeners to get a most vivid picture of the main development stages of the preliminary investigation bodies in the Russian MIA system,” Igor Kalinichenko said.

The Deputy-Minister emphasized the importance of preserving the memory of outstanding personalities - the first chiefs of the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Public Order Protection of the Russian Federation, who had made a huge contribution to the establishment of preliminary investigation bodies in the Russian MIA system. “Participants of the Great Patriotic War within a short time organized the work of the investigative apparatus of the internal affairs bodies and did everything possible to improve its operation,” Sergey Lebedev said.

At the end of the event, the leadership of the Investigative Department of the Russian MIA demonstrated the innovative capabilities of the Institute's modern training and testing base, which allows to improve the educational process, use active teaching methods, as well as implement the main tasks in training highly qualified specialists for the practical units of the internal affairs bodies.