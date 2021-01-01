“Officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Division “Blagoveschensky” within several hours tracked down the electric wheelchair stolen from a disabled man and detained the suspect.

A resident of the city of Blagoveshchensk, with disability of the first group, contacted the police. He said that a wheelchair worth about two hundred and fifty thousand rubles had disappeared from the parking lot. It was presented to the victim in 2019 by Aleksandr Kozlov, who at that time was the Minister of the Russian Federation for the development of the Far East and the Arctic.

The police examined CCTV footage and established the offender's route. The wheelchair was found in the underground parking lot.

The 37-year-old man suspected of committing the theft was detained at his residence and taken to the police duty-unit.

During his detention, the defendant was in a state of alcohol and drug intoxication, disobeyed the lawful demands of the police and tried to escape. In relation to him an administrative offense protocol has been drawn up, as provided for by Article 19.3 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation.

Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Blagoveschensky” instituted a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 2 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code. The stolen property has been returned to its rightful owner,” said the official Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.