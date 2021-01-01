“Officers of the Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Russian MIA in cooperation with colleagues from the Kaluga Region detained an engineer of a state budget institution on suspicion of taking a bribe.

In March 2020, in order to implement the national project “Ecology” the Ministry of Natural Resources and Ecology of the Kaluga Region and a commercial organization signed a state contract worth more than 150 million rubles for the implementation of environmental rehabilitation of the Ludinovsky water reservoir. Construction control at the site was carried out by an institution under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Construction and Housing of the Kaluga Region.

It was preliminarily established that the engineer levied with responsibility for accepting the work completed under the contract, demanded from the representative of a commercial firm an illegal monetary reward for confirming the actual volume and quality of the work performed, as well as for the non-application of measures within his powers when violations were detected. At the moment of receiving a bribe of 300 thousand rubles he was detained by the police.

A criminal case has been instituted against the man on grounds of crime under part 5 of Article 290 of the Criminal Code and a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct was applied.

In addition, a criminal case has been instituted against the beneficiary of a commercial organization on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 291 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. He is currently in custody,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.