“At the Sokolniki station, police patrol-post service of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Moscow metro detained a 39-year-old man suspected of making murder threats against another passenger.

According to available information, the offender provoked a conflict with the young man, and then stabbed him several times and pushed him on the rails. The police responded instantly. They helped the victim to get on the platform before the arrival of the electric train and detained the suspect who was trying to escape.

A criminal investigation into this fact has been instituted by the interrogator of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Moscow Metro on the grounds of a crime stipulated by Article 119 of the Russian Criminal Code,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.