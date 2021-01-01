“At the Sokolniki station, police patrol-post service of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Moscow metro detained a 39-year-old man suspected of making murder threats against another passenger.
According to available information, the offender provoked a conflict with the young man, and then stabbed him several times and pushed him on the rails. The police responded instantly. They helped the victim to get on the platform before the arrival of the electric train and detained the suspect who was trying to escape.
A criminal investigation into this fact has been instituted by the interrogator of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Moscow Metro on the grounds of a crime stipulated by Article 119 of the Russian Criminal Code,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.
All materials of the site of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation may be reproduced in any media, on Internet servers or in any other media without restrictions on the volume and timing of the publication.
This permission equally applies to newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV channels, sites and pages on the Internet. The only prerequisite for a reprint or relay is a reference to the source.
For reprints no prior permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is required.