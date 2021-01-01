“The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation conducted the first stage of the interstate operational and preventive action “Rozysk” (Crime detection) in the period from 17 to 18 March, in cooperation with the law enforcement agencies of the Commonwealth of Independent States. It was provided with the participation of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, the Russian Federal Bailiff Service and the military police of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

During this period, 1,470 missing people were found by the police. 3,216 persons wanted for crimes have been detained. Among them, 1,049 were for crimes against property, 211 for economic offences and 209 for drug offences.

In the Republic of Ingushetia, for example, two suspects of crimes against the person have been detained by criminal investigators. One of them was wanted for the committed in 2005 murder of a police officer of the Internal Affairs Division for the Malgobeksky District of the Republic of Ingushetia. The second - for double murder committed in 2002 with a weapon. Both the offenders have been placed into custody.

Another suspect was detained by officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Lipetsk Region. Since 2001, he has been announced wanted for committing a crime under part 3 of Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation and sentenced in absentia to 11 years in prison.

In addition, 250 citizens wanted by foreign law enforcement agencies have been detained in the Russian Federation as part of the “Rozysk” operation. At the same time, 168 persons wanted for committing crimes in Russia have been identified in the Commonwealth countries,” said the Russian MIA spokesperson Irina Volk.