Investigative unit of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Amur Region completed the investigation into the criminal case against a resident of Blagoveshchensk born in 1984. He was charged with committing a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 160 of the Russian Criminal Code.

The investigation figured out that between September and December 2019, the man, working as a sales representative of an individual entrepreneur, took money from contractors and appropriated some of it, without handing the money over to the cash desk. At the same time, the offender entered fictitious information into the software, which allowed him to hide the criminal acts. The total damage caused to the individual entrepreneur amounted to more than 1 million 150 thousand rubles.

The crime was revealed by officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA Administration.

Despite the fact that the defendant has not pleaded guilty, the investigators have gathered sufficient evidence of the citizen's involvement in the commission of the crime. Documentary studies and handwriting examinations have been carried out.

Currently, the criminal case has been sent to Court for consideration on the merits.

For committing this unlawful act, the man may face a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment up to 7 years.