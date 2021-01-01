The Irkutsk Regional Court is reviewing an appeal against a decision handed down by a lower court on the punishment of criminal group members. After examining the arguments of the investigation and the prosecution, the court agreed with the evidence provided and replaced the suspended sentence with imprisonment.

The illegal activities of the defendants were suppressed in March 2018 by operatives of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the regional GA in collaboration with officers of the Russian FSB Department for the Irkutsk Region.

During the investigation, as well as the judicial review, the defendants were charged with committing 21 crimes under Article 260 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. A team of 12 local loggers carried out its illegal activities under the guise of legal timber harvesting. The leader of the group - a 34-year-old previously convicted resident of the village of Olonki, with the direct participation of brigadiers organized illegal harvesting of commercial timber in the territory of Kachugsky, Osinsky and Bohansky districts.

Thanks to timely measures, it became possible to seize the property by which the so-called “black” loggers carried out the illegal logging. This made it possible to compensate for the damage to the forest fund of the Russian Federation, which, according to experts, amounted to 3.2 million rubles.

In view of the position of the State Prosecution, the court handed down a sentence by which eight most active members of the criminal group were sentenced to imprisonment for terms between 2.5 and 4.5 years in a general regime colony. Four other accomplices were given suspended sentences.