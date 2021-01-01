Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Kalachinsky District instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article162 of the Russian Criminal Code “Deliberate Bankruptcy”. The suspects were a former director of the district plant and his deputy.

Police officers found that from February to October 2018, those persons entered into fictitious contracts for the provision of cleaning, transport and utility services, which knowingly led to the inability of the company to fully satisfy the creditors' demands under cash liabilities and fulfill the obligation of paying mandatory payments. The total amount of money transferred to the counterparties amounted to 12 million rubles. In December 2018, the company was declared bankrupt by the decision of the Arbitration Court of the Novosibirsk Region.

Economic security officials found that the contracts had not actually been carried out. Thus, the cleaning of the premises of the enterprise was carried out by factory workers. The fictitiousness of those contracts was confirmed by relevant evidence.

Thus, the police found evidence of embezzlement of funds by concluding fictitious contracts for certain work with an affiliated legal entity. It is also established that one of the contractors, due to the inability to fulfill the accepted contractual obligations, unilaterally terminated the previous deal and returned the money to the head of the company. However, the money did not arrive at the factory's cash office.

On this fact Criminal investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Kalachinsky District instituted a criminal case on grounds of a crime under Article 196 of the RF Criminal Code (“Deliberate Bankruptcy”). This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to six years.