The director of a local hotel and entertainment complex appealed to the duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Division of Gelendzhik with a report about the damage to the property. The man explained to the police that a warehouse of beach furniture had caught fire on the hotel territory.

Police and emergency services arrived at the address. After the fire was extinguished, the police inspected the scene, interviewed possible eyewitnesses and examined the footage of CCTVs located in the area of the illegal act commission.

Based on the results of a fire-technical study it was established that the cause of the fire was intentional arson.

As a result of the search operations, the police found the involvement of a 54-year-old resident of Korenovsk in the unlawful act. The man was detained at his place of residence and taken to the police division for further proceedings.

It was established that the suspect on the grounds of animosity with the owner of the hotel set fire to the warehouse where beach furniture was stored. As a result, 450 sunbeds burned down. The total damage exceeded 12 million rubles.

Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Gelendzhik have instituted criminal proceedings against the suspects on the grounds of crimes under part 2 of Article 167 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Deliberate destruction or damage of property”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 5 years. For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct was chosen for the suspect.