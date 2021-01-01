“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation have solved the murder of a cadet of St. Petersburg University of the Russian MIA.

The crime was committed in February 2014 on the Utochkin Street of St. Petersburg. An unidentified man reportedly shot a 19-year-old 2nd year university cadet, who was returning home in uniform after his studies.

Work on solving the crime has been taken under control by the MIA leadership.

As a result of the police search operations, information was received about possible involvement in the commission of the illegal act of a resident of the city of St. Petersburg born in 1988, serving a sentence in a penal colony in the Vladimir Region. The attacker was sentenced to 19 years and 6 months in prison in 2018 for a number of serious and particularly serious crimes.

The suspect made a confession which was objectively confirmed by the results of the search and investigative actions.

He has been charged by the investigator of the GA for Investigation for the City of St. Petersburg of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation with a crime under paragraph “k” of Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.