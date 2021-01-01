“Criminal investigation officers of the Internal Affairs Administration for the South-Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow detained suspects of remote fraud. According to the investigation, two students from Kazan misled sellers of goods on the sites of free ads and committed theft of money from their bank cards.

The identity of the suspects was established thanks to one of the victims. A resident of Moscow published on the Internet an announcement about the sale of a table. She received to her phone a message from a buyer who had expressed an intention to make a prepayment. However, for this he allegedly needed full details of the seller's bank card. With the help of an Internet messenger, he sent the girl a link to a special form to be filled-in in the payment system. Acting on the instructions of the offender, the victim several times entered into the system the data of her bank card, after which more than 12,000 rubles were debited from her account.

Moreover, the scam began convincing the victim to join the criminal activity. According to him, the risk of being detained was practically non-existent, but for success it was very important to feel no pity for future victims, including the sick and pensioners.

The victim contacted the police and provided the correspondence with the unknown person. The Criminal Investigation unit of the Internal Affairs Administration for the South-Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code.

As a result of operational and search activities, two young people were detained by criminal investigation officers in the city of Kazan. During searches of their residences, laptops, SIM cards, mobile phones, bank cards, electronic information carriers and other items, which have evidentiary value in the criminal case, have been found and seized.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects. Police and investigators are carrying out a set of measures aimed at establishing all possible episodes of the detainee’s unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.