Investigation department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Novgorod Region completed the investigation of a criminal case of Internet fraud. The defendants in the criminal case are a 50-year-old resident of the city of Chudovo and two 22-year-old residents of the city of Luga of the Leningrad Region.

According to the preliminary investigation results, from 2017 to 2019, they placed ads on the sale of cars, boats, residential buildings with land plots and other goods on specialized sites “Avito” and “Drom”.

Potential buyers, having discovered the ad, called the phone number specified in it to discuss the terms of the deal. At the same time, the offenders, posing as the owners of the property offered for sale, under various fictitious pretexts asked the buyer to make a prepayment to the bank card account. After receiving the money, the “sellers” stopped communicating with the buyers, and cashed the money. It should be noted, that the amount of prepayment ranged from 5 to almost 300,000 rubles.

In that illegal way, the defendants in the criminal case managed to get more than 1 million 150,000 rubles. Residents of the Moscow, Saratov, Vladimir, Ryazan, Irkutsk, Yaroslavl, Khabarovsk regions, Primorsky, Stavropol, Trans-Baikal territories as well as of several other regions of Russia suffered from the actions of the fraudsters.

During the investigation, the defendant was charged with 27 facts of large-scale fraud and fraud committed by a group of persons under preliminary agreement.

Currently, the criminal case has been sent to Chudovsky District Court for consideration on the merits.