As a result of a complex of operational-search measures, officers of the Unit for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Division for the Novokhopersky District revealed a fact of abuse of official powers by the head of the children's department of the district hospital.

During the preliminary investigation it was established that in 2019-2020, the 36-year-old suspect within the framework of the territorial program of compulsory health insurance fictitiously documented the inpatient treatment in the children's department of the district hospital of six minors, including her son and the daughter of a nurse of the same medical institution, knowing that in reality no treatment would be provided.

At the end of the treatment period of fictitiously hospitalized children, compensation payments of budget funds totaling more than 170,000 rubles were transferred to the district hospital’s account.

Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Novokhopersky District initiated a criminal case against the suspect on the grounds of an offense under part 1 of Article 285 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Abuse of Official Powers”.

With respect to the suspect a preventive measure in the form of recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct has been chosen by the investigator. For committing the unlawful act the Law provides for a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 4 years.