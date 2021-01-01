The MIA of Russia Division for the city of Essentuki received a statement of fraud from the management of a construction company.

Police found that the victims found on the Internet an ad for the sale of diesel fuel at a discounted price and agreed on the delivery.

As it turned out, in order to create the image of a real deal, the offender engaged a third-party company engaged in the supply of fuel, which was unaware of his criminal intentions. On the appointed day, a vehicle with diesel fuel arrived to the yard of the company.

The suspect called the buyer and demanded to transfer the money to a certain account before draining the fuel. But after the money was transferred, he stopped communicating. Suppliers of diesel fuel, in the absence of payment, left with the goods.

The amount of damage caused to the company exceeded 1 million rubles.

As a result of a complex of operational-search measures, police officers identified the suspect. He turned out to be a resident of the Rostov Region.

The Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division the city of Essentuki instituted criminal proceedings on features of a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code.