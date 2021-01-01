A local woman appealed to the duty-unit of a police division (Karasunsky District) of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Krasnodar and made a statement of an unlawful act committed against her.

The victim explained that her acquaintance had offered her to buy a mobile phone and other household appliances at a low price. The woman transferred her money as a prepayment, after which the offender did not fulfill her obligations and stopped communicating.

As a result of operational-search measures, criminal investigation officers detained a 35-year-old resident of Krasnodar at her place of residence and brought her to a police division for further proceedings. It was established that the suspect had been involved in another similar offense. The total damage to the two victims amounted to about 400,000 rubles.

Investigation unit of the Internal Affairs Administration for the city of Krasnodar have instituted a criminal case against the woman on the grounds of a crime under parts 2 and 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years. For the period of the preliminary investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the offender.