“Officers of the Department of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA for the Udmurt Republic, with colleagues from the regional department of the FSB of Russia detained three members of an organized group suspected of illegal cutting of forest plantations on an especially large scale.

According to preliminary data, for several months the offenders, without permits, carried out the cutting of conifers and lime trees in the territory of the Zavyalovskoye Forestry outside the borders of the approved plot, in especially protected areas of the forest. They took the wood out of the forest on leased timber trucks and sold it to timber processing companies.

As a result of operational-search measures with the power support of the Rosgvardia, the suspects were detained. Two of them were caught “red-handed” while transporting timber. Another suspect, the alleged organizer of the group, was detained in the city of Sarapul. The police seized three special vehicles and chainsaws, which had been allegedly used in the unlawful activities.

Investigative unit of the MIA for the Udmurt Republic instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to investigators, the suspects were involved in cutting more than 250 trees. The total volume of harvested timber exceeded 300 cubic meters. The damage caused to the state represented by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection of the Udmurt Republic exceeded 3 million rubles.

Currently, one of the defendants is in custody, with regard to two others, a restraining order in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct has been issued.

Currently, all the circumstances of the group's criminal activities and possible accomplices are being established,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.