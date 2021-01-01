“Criminal investigation officers of the Western Administrative District of the capital together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Division of the Prospekt Vernadskogo District of Moscow detained two non-working non-resident individuals of the city suspected of fraud.

A 79-year-old woman-Muscovite appealed to the police with a statement. The woman said that she had become a victim of scams. As it turned out, a few days before the victim received a call from an unknown man who introduced himself as a precinct police officer. He asked for assistance in solving a crime. For that metter, it was allegedly necessary to fulfill the demands of the scams.

Almost immediately another call rang, and, having taken the phone, the pensioner heard threats against her. The stranger demanded that the elderly woman immediately go to the bank, withdraw a million rubles from the account, and then drop it from her balcony. When the elderly Muscovite did that, the man picked up the bag with money and fled.

After a while, realizing that she had been deceived, the victim appealed to the police.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division of the Prospekt Vernadskogo District of Moscow instituted a criminal case according to an offense under Article159 of the Russian Criminal Code.

During the operational-search activities the police established the whereabouts of the suspects and detained them. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects - unemployed guests of Moscow.

Currently, measures are being taken aimed at establishing all the circumstances and possible similar episodes of the detainees’ illegal activities,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.