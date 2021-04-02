State Secretary - Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation I.N. Zubov and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates to the Russian Federation M. Aljaber held talks in Moscow.

The Parties discussed the main areas of cooperation between Russia and the UAE in the law enforcement sphere, including the fight against drug trafficking and the suppression of related financial flows, as well as the cooperation on the migration track.

The State Secretary - Deputy Minister stressed the importance of combating high-tech crime and Russia's interest in sharing relevant experience with foreign partners.

Agreements have been reached on further joint work aimed at expanding the legal framework for inter-agency cooperation.

The Russian Party is also ready to consider the issue of training UAE specialists in educational organizations of the Russian MIA on topics of interest to foreign partners.