At the stationary point “Kushchevsky” of the Road Patrol Service, traffic police officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Kushchevsky District stopped for checking documents a Ford Fusion car drove by a 33-year-old resident of Moscow. At the sight of the police, the man got visibly nervous.

As a result of the inspection of the vehicle, law enforcement officers found and seized 14 bundles with a powdery substance of light color and 14 bundles with a compressed mass of plant origin of gray-green color with the characteristic smell of hemp. In addition, under the front passenger seat, law enforcement officers found more than 100 polymer bags, inside which there was a compressed plant-origin mass, as well as a package with a powdery substance of light color. The man was detained and taken to the police station for further investigation.

According to the expert's opinion, the seized substances were: a drug - mephedrone with a total weight of about 800 grams, hashish with a total weight of more than 125 grams, and marijuana weighing more than 11 grams. It was established that the man purchased the banned substances in the city of Moscow for further illegal sale.

Currently, the Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Kushchevsky District has instituted a criminal case against the suspects on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal manufacture, sale or transfer of narcotics, psychotropic substances or their analogues, as well as the illegal sale or transfer of plants containing narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances, or parts thereof, containing narcotics or psychotropic substances”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to twenty years. For the period of the preliminary investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the detained man.