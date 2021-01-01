The duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Linear Administration at the Sheremetyevo Airport received information about the inappropriate behavior of one of the passengers of the plane, which was preparing for a flight to Tomsk.

Police who arrived on the scene found that a resident of Nizhny Novgorod, born in 1956, refused to wear a medical mask. He responded to the flight attendant's remark with an explosion threat.

The man was detained and delivered to the police duty-unit. As a result of his actions, airport services were forced to replace the aircraft. The flight was delayed by almost two hours. The aircraft was inspected. No items of danger were found on board.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Linear Administration at the Sheremetyevo Airport instituted a criminal case against the detainee on the grounds of an offense under part 2 of Article 207 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. In addition, the passenger has been brought to administrative responsibility for failure to comply with the rules of conduct in an emergency or threat of its occurrence.