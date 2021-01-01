The investigation of the criminal case against the organized group, which included seven people, has been completed by the investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Vladivostok.

During the investigation it was established that the 57-year-old resident of Vladivostok, possessing leadership qualities, involved six acquaintances in his illegal activities. Based on the deep knowledge of the social renting of residential premises, privatization of municipal property and the sale of apartments, the members of the group engaged in illegal activities aimed at illegal acquisition of the right to other people's property. Thus, the offenders received information from knowledgeable persons about non-privatized apartments, whose tenants either died or led an asocial lifestyle. Then, in order to subsequently resell the real estate, the defendants in the criminal case documented the ownership of those apartments by a front person by way of providing knowingly false data to the state authorities.

By his actions, the offender caused a large-scale damage totaling 3 million rubles to the administration of the city of Vladivostok.

With respect to the leader and members of the organized group a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct.

The criminal case on charges under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation and paragraph “a” of part 4 of Article 174.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation with the prosecutor-approved indictment has been submitted to the court for consideration on the merits.

The defendants may be sentenced to a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.