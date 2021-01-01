Investigators of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Khabarovsk Territory completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against two managers of pseudo-medical centers in the city of Khabarovsk. He is charged with committing crimes under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, both defendants had no medical education and special knowledge in that area. However, masquerading as health workers, they diagnosed clients' health, and then informed them about the detection of serious diseases. To quickly recover from illnesses, the offenders offered visitors to undergo expensive treatment using modern technology and imported equipment.

After a while, the defendants were promoted. They began to supervise the activities of other managers, trained new employees and massively advertised free medical examination in their centers. The defendants also entered into contracts with credit organizations in order to gain access to remote registration of consumer loans to pay for services provided to customers.

As previously reported, the activities of pseudo-medical institutions located in Khabarovsk, Komsomolsk-on-Amur and Blagoveshchensk were suppressed in 2019 by officers of the Economic Security and Combating the Corruption Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Khabarovsk Territory with the participation of the Rosgvardia. During the operational search activities, the organizers and participants in the illegal activities were detained.

Between 2016 and 2019, about 550 citizens suffered from the fraudulent actions of the two false medics. The total damage exceeded 70 million rubles.

Currently, the criminal case against the defendants with the indictment approved by the Prosecutor's Office has been sent to the Tsentralny District Court of Khabarovsk for consideration on the merits.

To date, five participants in this fraudulent scheme have already faced the court. A preliminary investigation is underway against 52 other suspects,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.