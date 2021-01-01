“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Belgorod Region detained local residents suspected of committing more than 80 thefts from social infrastructure institutions.

According to preliminary data, the offenders - two brothers, operated in rural settlements and urban districts of the Belgorod Region, as well as in the Kursk and Voronezh regions. The targets of their unlawful encroachment were post offices, small shops, feldsher-obstetric stations and administrative buildings.

According to the investigation, the defendants penetrated the premises by breaking windows. In one case, to get into a rural house of culture, they dismantled the brickwork. The accomplices left the building with an electric guitar and a Father Frost costume.

The brothers stole money, musical instruments, household chemicals, office equipment, mail parcels, food. Among the stolen items - a collectible coin with the image of Sergius of Radonezh, jewelry.

Police detained the suspects after another theft. In the car they moved, the operatives found stolen property.

Some of the criminally obtained items were seized during searches at the men's place of residence, including the attic of their house.

Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Belgorod Region instituted a criminal case according to Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. One defendant has been remanded in custody, and a measure of restraint in the form of a ban on certain actions has been chosen against the second one,” said the Russian MIA Spokesperson Irina Volk.