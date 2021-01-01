“Officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Sergiyev-Posadsky Urban District of the Moscow Region detained suspects of fraud against elderly citizens.

According to preliminary data, in November 2020, the offenders, dialing random numbers, called pensioners and introduced themselves as relatives. In agitated voice they said that they were the culprits of a road accident. Then, pseudo law enforcement officers joined the conversation and offered to solve the issue of not bringing the alleged offenders to criminal responsibility for a monetary reward. The misled elderly people agreed to the terms of the swindlers and gave them money.

Thus, the accomplices deceived four residents of the Sergiyev-Posadsky Urban District and two residents of the Urban District of Podolsk aged from 72 to 88 years. The damage caused to the citizens exceeded 2 million rubles.

As a result of operational-search measures, two suspects - residents of the capital - were detained. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for them.

Investigation departments of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Sergiyev-Posadsky Urban District and the Urban District of Podolsk instituted criminal cases according to Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Currently, steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances and facts of the unlawful activities, as well as possible accomplices,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.