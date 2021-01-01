Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Kurganinsky District completed the investigation of a criminal case instituted against a 29-year old local resident on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Appropriation or embezzlement”.

According to the investigation, the defendant, being a materially responsible person at a gas station, received 16,500 liters of diesel fuel for delivery to the production site located in the Seversky District, but the man did not carry out the shipment, and disposed of the received fuel at his discretion. The total damage amounts to about 600 thousand rubles.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct was chosen for the defendant.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to court for consideration on the merits. Sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to six years.