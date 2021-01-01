In his correspondence with a 42-year-old resident of Cheboksary, the fraudster promised to send an expensive gift if the lady pays the costs of the processing and delivery of the parcel. At the end of December 2020, the trusting citizen transferred to the card of her pen-friend about 600,000 rubles, after which he stopped communicating with the victim. On this fact, the investigative unit of police division No.5 of the MIA of Russia Administration for Cheboksary instituted a criminal case on the grounds of the crime, provided for by part 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

During the search operations, officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Chuvashia established that a 29-year-old Nigerian citizen living in the Moscow Region could be involved in this crime. Operatives went on a business trip to the city of Balashikha in the Moscow Region, detained the alleged fraudster and took him to Cheboksary. The detainee's involvement in other illegal acts is being checked.