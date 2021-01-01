The MIA of Russia have prepared a draft resolution of the Government of the Russian Federation “On amending the resolution of the Government of the Russian Federation of December 28, 2019 No. 1929 “On the accelerated and simplified issuance of permits to attract and use foreign workers, invitations to enter the Russian Federation, work permits and patents for foreign citizens and stateless persons, attracted to work on the basis of employment contracts, as well as to work on the basis of civil-legal contracts , providing services with UEFA, UEFA subsidiaries, UEFA broadcasters, suppliers of goods, works, services to UEFA , commercial partners of UEFA, the Russian Football Union, the local organizational structure” (hereinafter - the draft resolution).

The draft resolution was prepared in connection with the need to make appropriate correspondent changes with account of draft federal law No. 1100963-7, according to which in the period of the preparation for UEFA Euro 2020 and holding of UEFA Euro 2020, foreign nationals and stateless persons taking part in UEFA Euro 2020 events, who have entered into employment contracts or civil contracts for work, and services with UEFA, are entitled to work in the Russian Federation without obtaining work permits or patents.

Implementation of the draft resolution will not require additional funding, including from the federal budget, or an increase in the staffing of the Russian MIA.