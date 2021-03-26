On the eve there has taken place a special event for immigrants of Raduzhnoye. Citizens of different nationalities, ready to swear allegiance to Russia, gathered in the assembly hall of the internal affairs division.

The event was attended by Valery Vlasov, Acting Chief of the MIA of Russia Division for Raduzhnoye, and Yulia Kuzmenko, Acting Chief of the unit for migration issues of the MIA of Russia Division.

Everyone in the hall read out the text of the oath in a solemn atmosphere. Warm words of were also heard from a city activist Lyudmila Belokhlovkina.

She wished, first of all, to honor the laws and traditions of our vast country, and as a teacher gave advice – “Learn Russian, it is very powerful language, and you are going to live here”.

Acting Chief of the Police Valery Vlasov congratulated the official citizens of Russia on behalf of the entire leadership and noted that the law should be honored by all residents of the Russian Federation.

The policeman added that we should not forget about the life, traditions and culture of the country in which we had been born. Russia is a multi-ethnic country, but only together we are strong.