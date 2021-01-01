As part of checking the compliance of foreign citizens with the regime of stay in the territory of the Russian Federation, officers of the Russian MIA in the Urban District of Klin checked an apartment in one of the houses in Gagarin street.

The Police found that the 49-year-old landlady registered 11 foreign nationals with a migration register, but did not provide them with temporary housing.

The inquirer of the Police Division initiated, a criminal case on features of a crime under Article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fictitious registration of a foreign citizen or stateless person in residential premises at the place of residence in the Russian Federation”.

With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct.