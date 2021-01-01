“In the Stavropol Territory, the court ruled against the organizers and members of the criminal community, who has seized more than 13 million rubles from ATMs using malware.

The illegal activities of nine citizens were suppressed in May 2019 by officers of the Russian MIA together with colleagues from the Stavropol Territory and the regional department of the Russian Federal Security Service.

It was established that the offenders created a criminal community, which consisted of three units. Participants of one of them using malicious software received unlawful access to the internal local network of the bank and hacked the system of ATMs protection. After that, the suspects involved in the second and third units stole money from them. In one case, they failed to complete the unlawful act.

The accomplices were detained with the power support of the Russian Guard in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Perm and Krasnodar. They were charged with committing crimes under part 4 of Article 158, Articles 30 and 158, as well as Article 210 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The organizers and members of the criminal community were found guilty and sentenced to various terms of imprisonment - from 6 to 16 years. The verdict has not entered into legal force,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.