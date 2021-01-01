“A suspected of fraud Cameroonian citizen, Nane Gilbert, born in 1969, was extradited from Russia to Poland.

According to available information, in December 2007 in the Polish town of Wilga the defendant deceived a married couple. He promised to protect their money savings from theft by covering the banknotes with a special black paint and to provide a chemical that could restore the original appearance of the banknotes.

To prove his capabilities, Nane Gilbert held a presentation. Impressed by what they saw, the spouses gave the attacker about 100 thousand euros and asked to cover them with a protective compound. After manipulating the money, Gilbert gave the victims sheets of black paper, demanded not to touch them for 18 hours, and fled. However, after the indicated time period, no miracle happened. The victims realized later that they had been deceived and contacted the police.

Gilbert was put on the Interpol Wanted List. In 2015, Russian police detained the defendant at Vnukovo Airport. Today at the checkpoint “Bagrationovsk-Bezledy” in the Kaliningrad Region he was handed over to Polish law enforcement authorities,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.