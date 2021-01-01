“At Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg, accompanied by officers of the MIA of Russia NCB of Interpol, a citizen of Lithuania, Gedryus Viknyus, was transferred to representatives of Law Enforcement bodies of the said state.

According to the Lithuanian side, the defendant in 2016 created an organized group with the aim of producing and distributing a psychotropic substance methamphetamine. The laboratory for the production of the psychostimulant was organized in a residential estate in Lithuania. During the search of the premises, various equipment and components for the synthesis of prohibited substances were found.

During the search activities Lithuanian law enforcement officers received information about the possible departure of the defendant from the republic, in connection with which he was announced wanted via the Interpol.

Last November, the offender was detained by officers of the Russian MIA in St. Petersburg. The man was remanded in custody at the Federal Governmental Institution Detention Facility-1 of the FPS of Russia Department for the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region. Today he has been extradited to the law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Lithuania,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.