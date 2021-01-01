The duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Birobidzhansky” received a report that in the morning in one of the grocery stores a group of people crack-opened the terminal for payment of cellular communications. An investigative and operational group arrived at the scene and found that money in the amount of 91,750 rubles had been stolen from the terminal.

The Police seized CCTV footage showing two men in medical masks crack-opening the terminal, stealing briquettes of money and fleeing in an unknown direction.

After the young people had left, two girls entered the store and tried to wash off their fingerprints, pouring a sweet carbonated drink on the terminal.

During the search operations, the criminal investigation officers received information that a resident of the city of Khabarovsk born in 1991 and a repeatedly convicted resident of the Chita Region born in 1989 could be involved in the theft of money.

The theft suspects were detained in hot pursuit and taken to the city police division. One of them was in Birobidzhan, the second offender managed to leave the autonomy and was detained by operatives in Khabarovsk. Some of the stolen money in the amount of 77,800 rubles was seized.

In the police division, the suspects put forward a version that the money belonged to them and they returned their property.

At present, the previously convicted young man has been remanded in custody and his accomplice has been on recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

A criminal case has been initiated on the grounds of corpus delicti stipulated by part 2 of subitems “a” and “b” of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code.

The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 5 years.