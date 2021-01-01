The day before, a citizen of the Republic of Uzbekistan, born in 1984, applied to the migration unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Khanty-Mansiysky” for a residence permit.

During the inspection, the inspector found that the woman-applicant was suspected of a series of crimes committed in the territory of a foreign country, including fraud, destruction and concealment of documents, as well as drug trafficking. Several criminal cases have been instituted against her in the territory of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and the suspect has been put on the interstate wanted list.

Taking advantage of the border-crossing restrictions imposed in the Russian Federation and related to the spread of Covid-19, the offender was hiding from justice in the territory of our State.

Thanks to the vigilance of the inspector of the migration unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Khanty-Mansiysky” the defendant was detained. Arrest was selected as the preventive measure against her.