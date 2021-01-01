The GA for Investigation of the territorial MIA continues the investigation of the criminal case against 10 members of an organized group engaged in fraud under the guise of providing brokerage services. Recall that the activities of the offenders were suppressed in January this year by officers of the Economic Security and Anti-Corruption Department of the regional MIA Administration with the support of the Rosgvardia.

It was established that a man born in 1970 was the organizer. The suspects posed as employees of a large company-regulator of international brokerage activities, engaged in overseeing and supervising organizations trading on international stock markets. Pseudo traders called people who had previously tried to play independently on various Internet sites and lost their money. During the conversation, potential victims were informed that they were entitled to compensation for previously lost money, which were allegedly located on specialized platforms. Then the offenders, through deception, obtained remote access to the computers of the victims, looked through the balances of their bank accounts, reporting inaccurate information about crediting the due compensation to their bank card, after which they stole the money.

Operatives and investigators found that the victims of illegal activities were residents of various constituent entities of the Russian Federation. In particular, one of the victims was a resident of St. Petersburg, who transferred more than 4.5 million rubles to pseudo-traders. According to the police, citizens of other countries could have suffered at the hands of the offenders.

At the moment, the police have already identified 16 victims, the damage from the actions of the suspects amounted to almost 10 million rubles.