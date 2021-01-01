Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tver Region, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Tver, recorded repeated facts of storage, transportation and marketing of unmarked tobacco products subject to mandatory labeling.

Police seized from illegal trafficking more than 35,500 packs of unmarked tobacco products imitating various trademarks. According to preliminary estimates of experts, the value of seized tobacco products is about 1 million 700,000 rubles.

A 37-year-old resident of the regional center was involved in the organization of the illegal activities, against whom the investigator of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Tver instituted a criminal case on the grounds of the crime under paragraph “b” of part 6 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Production, acquisition, possession, transportation or sale of goods and products without marking and/or the application of information provided for by the legislation of the Russian Federation”. For committing this unlawful act, the Law provides for a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years.

The necessary investigative and operational actions are currently being carried out in the criminal case to establish all the circumstances that need to be proven.