“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking Control together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region and colleagues from the regional department of the FSB of Russia with the power support of officers of the special unit “Grom” suppressed the activities of a laboratory for the production of several types of synthetic drugs.

The prohibited goods were manufactured in a private house in the village of Pavelkovo in the Mikhailovsky District of the Ryazan Region, from where in wholesale batches they were supplied to the Republic of Tatarstan, Chuvash Republic, Ulyanovsk, Samara, Nizhny Novgorod, Penza and Lipetsk regions. In these regions, the police found and seized from caches more than 10 kg of banned substances prepared for sale.

According to investigators, the offenders distributed drugs through an on-line store in the so-called shadow segment of the Web and used pseudonyms for conspiracy.

As a result of a set of operational measures, the police identified one of the alleged drug dealers, a 21-year-old native of the Tula Region.

The young man was detained while driving to Pavelkovo. During a personal search the police found with him, as well as in his car, several containers with a substance - a derivative of methylephedrone weighing 210 grams.

During the examination of the house, operatives found laboratory equipment, more than 110 kg of potent substances and precursors. In addition, more than 21 kg of narcotic drugs prepared for wholesale and retail sale, more than 250 kg of drug-containing liquid were seized.

This amount is an equivalent of 280,000 single doses. Value of the seized drugs at the Black market prices could reach 560 million rubles.

The investigation unit of the Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region instituted criminal cases on the offense stipulated by part 5 of Article 228, part 3 of Article 30, part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the detainee.

At present, all links of the distribution chain of drugs produced in the laboratory, as well as accomplices in the illegal activities are being established,” said the Russian MIA spokesperson Irina Volk.