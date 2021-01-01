“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA for the Republic of Tatarstan detained suspects of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Police received operational information that two residents of Kazan could possess prohibited items in their apartments. During a search of the home of one of the suspects, 98 items constructively similar to firearms were found - a handgun, assault rifles, rifles, smooth-bore shotguns, pistols and revolvers. According to the study, some of the seized items were fit for shooting arms recovered from deactivated samples.

During the investigation, a homemade revolver intended for firing live ammunition, as well as half a kilogram of gunpowder and more than 350 rounds of ammunition of various calibers were seized in the apartment of the second offender. According to the police, the suspects could have remodeled the air guns and deactivated arms into combat arms by changing parts or making changes to the design.

The Criminal Investigation unit of the Internal Affairs Division No. 9 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Kazan instituted criminal cases on the grounds of an offense under Article 222 of the Russian Criminal Code. With respect to the suspects a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct. Currently, further operative investigative steps are being taken to establish all the episodes of the unlawful activity,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.