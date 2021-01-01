A resident of the village of Topolevo applied to the duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Khabarovsky District with a statement about the theft of valuable property. The victim explained to guards of law and order that some property had been stolen from the yard of his private house at night. The objects of theft were: components for watercraft, construction power tools, specialized equipment and more than 300 kilograms of wild animal meat. The total damage amounted to about 2 million rubles.

The villager's private house was fenced and equipped with a CCTV system, which helped the police to identify the intruders.

During the complex of operational and search activities, the police detained three previously convicted residents of a nearby village. The suspects do not work anywhere, their age is from 21 to 25.

After the police carried out investigative actions in the places where the property could be stored, the suspects confessed to the crime.

The meat of the wild animal has been seized from the suspects. Currently, the police is carrying out investigation to establish the location of the other stolen property.

Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Khabarovsky District instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”. The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.