The investigative unit of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Amur Region is investigating a criminal case, initiated on the materials of the FSB of Russia Department in the Amur Region on the grounds of the crime provided for by part 3 of Article 163 of the Russian Criminal Code. Four residents of the Amur area, aged between 29 and 49, are suspected of committing the crime.

The suspects were detained in Blagoveshchensk by officers of the FSB Department in the Amur Region with the assistance of the SOBR of the Rosgvardia Department.

As a result of operational search activities and investigative actions, it was established that members of the group formed on the basis of ethnic principle, caused bodily harm to a resident of Blagoveshchensk - a man born in 1995 and at gunpoint extorted from him several million rubles.

During an emergency search of the rented apartment of one of the detainees, four traumatic and hunting guns allegedly used in criminal activities were found. Substances with characteristic features of narcotic drugs were also seized. Ballistic and physical & chemical examinations have been appointed, the results of which will determine the procedural decision.

In relation to two suspects, a preventive measure was chosen in the form of remand in custody, two more were detained in accordance with Article 91 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of the Russian Federation. The criminal investigation continues.