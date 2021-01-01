Investigators of the MIA of Russia Division for the Taimyrsky District have completed the investigation of the criminal case on the theft of a large sum of money from a resident of Khatanga.

In December 2019, a woman from in 1961 contacted the duty-unit of the police division, and made a statement that more than 330,000 rubles had been stolen from her bank card by an unidentified person.

During the search operations, the police found out that a 35-year-old relative of the victim, who had access to her bank card and phone, was involved in the theft. The police established that, the offender transferred the victim's money to the accounts of her friends for more than a year, and then cashed out the stolen amounts.

Investigation Unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Taimyrsky District initiated a criminal case against the resident of Dudinka, born in 1986, on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”. This article presumes a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to six years.

Currently, the criminal case materials have been sent to the Dudinsky District Court for consideration on the merits.