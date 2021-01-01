“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region detained a husband and wife, suspected of murder committed more than 16 years ago.

According to investigators, in the summer of 2004, the offenders together with two accomplices planned the murder of another couple. The next day they carried out their plan. Having murdered the woman, the defendants threw her body into the river in the village of Afineevo near Moscow. Then, in the village of Aprelevka, they committed the murder of her husband and got rid of the body in a similar way. In addition, in order to hide the traces of the crimes, the suspects drove the victim's car to the village of Bolshoye Pokrovskoye and set it on fire.

A criminal investigation into this fact was instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 2 of Article 105 of the RF Criminal Code.

During the preliminary investigation it was established that after committing the unlawful act, the couple, being Russian citizens, received identity documents in one of the foreign countries. In doing so, they changed their personal data, including names and dates of birth. Then in 2012 the couple re-received Russian citizenship under new documents.

A set of measures was carried out by the police to locate the suspects. The Forensic Center of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region conducted portrait studies of photos of citizens who have a visual resemblance to the defendants in the criminal case. As a result, the police were able to identify the offenders and apprehend them.

One of the couple's accomplices was sentenced to 15 years in prison by the Moscow Regional Court in 2005. The other accomplice is currently on the federal wanted list,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.